Windsor-Essex reports 1 new death as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb

A man in his 80s who had COVID-19 has died, bringing the death toll in Windsor-Essex to 597 as of Monday, according to the public health unit.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) also reported 259 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 have been identified since Friday, and 354 are active overall.

Currently only high-risk groups are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are continuing to climb with 61 people currently in hospital, including two in intensive care. Two weeks ago, only 38 people were hospitalized.

Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital said last week they are bracing for a "difficult month" amid the sixth wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, provincial officials announced Monday that COVID-19 treatment options for higher risk groups will be expanded.

Effective immediately, the following groups are eligible for COVID-19 testing and assessment to receive antiviral treatments such as the drug Paxlovid:

Immunocompromised adults.

Those 70 and over.

Those 60 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses.

Those 18 and over with risk condition and fewer than three vaccine doses.

In Windsor-Essex, there are currently 21 active outbreaks of COVID-19. A dozen of the outbreaks are at long-term care or retirement homes, four are on hospital units and there are five community outbreaks.

WECHU seeking feedback

WECHU has launched a public survey seeking feedback as it searches for a new office.

The health unit is currently located at 1005 Ouellette Ave. but its lease expires at the end of next year.

The site selection process is expected to be complete by August, according to an update shared at a board of health meeting earlier this year.