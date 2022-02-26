Windsor-Essex health unit rescinds COVID-19 instructions for recreation facilities

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit (WECHU) is rescinding earlier COVID-19 guidelines it had issued for sports and recreation facilities, instructing operators to follow provincial orders instead.

The WECHU had issued the letter with instructions for sports and recreation facilities in November.

However, in an update issued Friday, the WECHU said it was no longer asking people to follow those instructions, as they're no longer applicable due to changing COVID-19 guidelines in Ontario.

"The Health Unit is not issuing any additional orders or letters at this time as we work to align our region with the direction of the province and Ministry of Health," the WECHU said in a statement. "The WECHU will continue to monitor our local situation and epidemiology as we progress through the COVID-19 pandemic."

The province recently announced it was ending its vaccine passport requirement, and further relaxing other COVID-19 measures, including capacity limits in indoor settings, on March 1.

Windsor-Essex hospitals have said they won't make any changes to visitor policies on March 1.

In a joint media release issued Friday, Windsor Regional Hosptial, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Erie Shores HealthCare said existing visitor policies will remain in place beyond March 1.