WECHU has no plans to issue mask mandate at local schools, but urges Ontario to act

Local COVID-19 indicators continued to show a rise in viral activity in Windsor-Essex, according to the health unit's latest data, while public health officials continue to urge Ontario to take measures against the spread of the virus.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, the region's acting medical officer of health, said he remains hopeful the province will mandate more public health measures, like masking, as case counts, wastewater data and hospitalizations climb across the province.

However, the doctor said that at this time, he won't exercise his powers to issue a Section 22 ordering mask wearing at local schools or indoor settings.

"I remain hopeful that the province will bring forth provincewide direction related to wearing masks indoors including in schools and other places where people might congregate," Nesathurai said during the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's (WECHU) Thursday media briefing.

On Tuesday night, the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) voted in favour of sending a letter to Ontario's education minister, the chief medical officer of health and the local acting medical officer of health, calling for them to consider reinstating public health measures.

GECDSB chair Alicia Higgison said Ontario's Education Ministry has told the boards they cannot implement a return to the mask mandate — something Nesathurai said last week that local school boards should consider.

For the last few weeks, Nesathurai said, he has called on the province to act.

"We have asked the province publicly to bring forth, on a time-limited basis, a masking mandate or a masking direction," the doctor said Thursday, adding that medical officers of health in the Niagara and Peterbourough regions have asked for the same thing.

"I think it's best at this point a time that the province bring forth a direction on this matter."

Wasterwater data shows spike in activity

In its weekly epidemiological report, WECHU showed local COVID-19 indicators have been on the rise.

Wastewater data in particular has show an increased of the virus in the community.

"Our viral signals are at the highest levels we've seen since we started to monitor [wastewater data]," said Ramsey D'Souza, manager of the epidemiology team with WECHU.

Local hospitalizations have remained consistent, as have the number of people dying in the community due to COVID-19. High-risk case rates have climbed.

Those cases are among confirmed tests, and currently only certain groups are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario, though the province recently expanded eligibility to include more groups.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the burden of disease in the community, especially following the Easter long weekend when many people got together.