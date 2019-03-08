Skip to Main Content
Nurses on strike set to meet with health unit
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has accepted a meeting with a provincial conciliator for Tuesday morning.

The final offer was rejected April 10

CBC News
The public health nurses went on strike as of 12 a.m. Friday, March 8. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The WECHU tweeted Friday that the Ontario Nurses Association had not requested further meetings or arbitration with the health unit. 

Public health nurses have been off the job since March 8. In early April, the union rejected a final offer from the health unit, saying the employer did not offer any meaningful improvements.

There are 86 nurses practitioners, public health nurses and registered practical nurses on strike.

The health unit has repeatedly reassured area residents that immunization clinics have not been permanently cancelled, but some services have been postponed due to the strike including the healthy schools program and breastfeeding clinics.

