Tentative settlement for public health nurses in Windsor-Essex
A tentative settlement has been reached between nurses at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Ontario Nurses Association Local 8. 

Picket activities for Tuesday are cancelled

It might be back to normal at the health unit soon.

ONA Local 8 tweeted Monday night that picket activities Tuesday would be cancelled.

"Great news! We have reached a tentative settlement for our Windsor Essex public health members," said the tweet.

The WECHU had asked ONA Local 8 to come back to the table last Thursday, after talks broke down just the day before.

"The health and well-being of our community continues to be our top priority," said WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette.

About 86 nurses were off the job as of March 8, 2019. They had been working without a contract since March of last year. Negotiations broke down and many public health services were cancelled, including school immunization clinics. 

One nurse on the picket lines in Leamington was hit by a car on March 14

Marentette had said the offer on the table was consistent with public health units across Ontario. The association had said that in addition to money, the nurses were looking for increased support and assistance in dealing with their growing workloads.

