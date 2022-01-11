2 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 69 people in hospital

Two more people in the region have died due to COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported on Tuesday.

One person was a woman in her 70s and the other was a woman in her 80s. Both women were community cases, according to WECHU, meaning they were not members of long-term care or retirement homes.

In total, 505 people have died locally due to COVID-19.

In a release, WECHU also reported that 69 people are hospitalized locally with COVID-19, including 16 people in intensive care in the region. This is an increase of two patients from Monday.

Windsor Regional Hospital is caring for 63 COVID-positive patients as of Monday, according to the hospital's website.

The health unit also reported 140 new COVID-19 cases for the region Tuesday, however due to changes to testing eligibility, and case and contact tracing, the health unit cautions that daily confirmed case counts will be much lower than the actual number of people dealing with the illness in the community.

There are currently 17 long-term care and retirement homes under outbreak in the region, meaning two or more staff, residents or visitors have tested positive there and can be linked to one another, all within a 14-day period. The outbreaks are at:

Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens

Heron Terrace

The Village of Aspen lake

Seasons Royal Oak

Chateau Park Long Term Care Centre

Seasons Retirement Communities

Huron Lodge Long Term Care Home

Devonshire Retirement Residence

Chartwell Oak Park LaSalle

Berkshire Care Centre

Chartwell St. Clair Beach

The Village at St. Clair

Banwell Gardens

Extendicare Southwood Lakes

Chartwell Leamington Retirement

Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence

Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

There are 1,315 active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton, according to Lambton Public Health's Tuesday data, However, like in Windsor-Essex, case counts are unreliably low at this point.

Overall, 89 people in the region have died due to the disease

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Monday two more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll of the region to 33.

On Monday, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospital CEO Lori Marshall cautioned that the hospital still remains at a very high capacity this week, following patient transfers the week before. As of Tuesday, there are 28 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent. That's an increase of nine patients from Monday.

Marshall said Monday that about 90 of the hospital's 1,400 staff were off of work sick.