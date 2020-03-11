1,400 elementary students suspended Wednesday for incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced that 1,400 elementary students were suspended Wednesday for incomplete immunization records.

"The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete immunization information," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the WECHU, in a press statement.

The health unit is offering walk-in immunization clinics on Wednesday and throughout this week.

Once a parent or guardian provides the health unit with an updated immunization record, the suspension will be lifted and the student can return to school.

Immunization records are accepted in person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Windsor and Leamington health unit offices.

The student's primary care provider can also fax an updated immunization record to the WECHU at 519-258-7288.

