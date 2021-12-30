7 deaths in Windsor-Essex and 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday that seven more people have died due to COVID-19, and 247 new cases for the region.

The deaths were among three men in their 50s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 80s, and one woman in her 90s. The woman in her 90s was a resident of a long-term care home, the health unit said.

As of Thursday, 495 people locally have lost their lives to the disease.

Eighteen people are currently in hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, including seven people in the ICU.

WECHU did not hold a media briefing Thursday due to the holidays, so it was not immediately clear when the deaths may have occurred. Normally, deaths are recorded within 24 hours of being reported to the health unit.

WECHU officials did speak to the media on Wednesday, following a brief hiatus in statistics over the Christmas break. They reported 993 new COVID-19 cases that go back to Dec. 24.

"It is concerning we're seeing an increasing number of people testing positive," said acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

So far, the region has reported only two cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. However, there is a testing backlog in Ontario and officials say there are most likely more cases of Omicron.

"I think that the general view is that by the end of the month Omicron will be the dominating strain" Nesathurai said on Wednesday.

Four long-term care homes in the region are under outbreak as of Thursday, up from two the day before. Franklin Gardens Long-Term Care Home and Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens remain under an outbreak. Iler Lodge and Heron Terrace were added to the outbreak list Thursday with positive case test results at both sites still pending.

Outbreaks in these settings are defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff that could be linked within 14 days.

There are also outbreaks across four workplaces and three community settings in the region, however the heath unit provides little data that could identify these places.

Twelve schools and child-care centres are under an outbreak, down from 18 on Wednesday, meaning a positive case was identified, investigated, and potentially there were dismissals. Those settings are:

Maranatha Christian Academy.

E Elem C Ste-Marguerite-D'Youville.

Gore Hill Public School.

St. Louis Catholic School.

D M Eagle Public School.

George P Vanier Elementary School.

Olivia DiMaio Early Childhood Centre, Lakeshore.

Jack Miner Public School.

Cosmopolitan Kids Inc.

Kingsville District High School.

Forest Glade PS.

Lakeshore Discovery School.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Sarnia-Lambton reported 582 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an addition of about 50 cases in the region.

Chatham-Kent reported 73 new COVID-19 cases with 342 active cases.