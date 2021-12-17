Windsor-Essex health unit reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, no further deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Friday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

There are currently 652 active cases, including one involving the Omicron variant, first reported by the health unit on Tuesday.

The local uptick comes amid a provincewide rash of new cases.

Ontario reported 3,124 of them on Friday, the most in more than seven months and a 115 per cent increase over the same time last week.

Earlier this week, before the Ontario science table's latest modelling was released, the province announced 50 per cent capacity restrictions for large venues that hold 1,000 or more people, like professional sports stadiums and arenas.

The province also said that as of Monday, every Ontarian aged 18 and older will be eligible for a booster shot.

Locally, some pharmacies and primary-care physicians have started administering boosters to those in the age group, and the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall in Windsor will start seeing them Monday.

Anyone looking to book their vaccine in Windsor-Essex can visit wevax.ca to schedule an appointment at the mass vaccination site. There are also vaccination opportunities at pop-up vaccination clinics, pharmacies and doctor's offices, and additional locations.

Currently, 39 people are in local hospitals with COVID-19.

Local outbreaks

There are 16 workplace and community outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Two long-term care homes — Country Village Health Care and Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens — are also under an outbreak.

Fifteen schools are currently under outbreak, an increase of two from Thursday:

Stella Maris Catholic School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

Margaret D. Bennie Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School.

DM Eagle Public School.

Hugh Beaton Public School.

Maranatha Christian Academy.

Centennial Central Public School

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.

Bellewood Public School.

John Campbell Public School.

M. S. Heatherington Public School - Grade 4.

E Elem C Ste-Marguerite-D'Youville - Grade 6.

Gore Hill Public School - Grade 1/2

According to WECHU, when a case is identified at a school or child-care centre, an investigation is launched to determine if others may have been impacted.

If there's evidence of the virus spreading, a dismissal of classes or cohorts will take place. This may also include bus cohorts or extracurricular program cohorts.

However, having a dismissal does not always mean there is an outbreak. More information can be found here.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton has 129 active cases, and increase of 14 cases from Thursday. There are seven outbreaks as of now, according to Lambton Public Health.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase of 21 new cases Friday and 132 active cases for the region. Eight people are in hospital with COVID-19.