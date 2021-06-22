109 new COVID-19 cases as WECHU prepares for 3rd dose vaccine push

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as public health prepares to ramp up third doses of vaccine amid increased eligibility.

On Wednesday, the province announced it's accelerating its COVID-19 booster shot rollout over fears around the Omicron variant, with everyone 18 or older eligible to book their third vaccine dose starting Monday.

Locally, about 2,000 people can get jabbed each day at the mass vaccination site at Windsor's Devonshire Mall, but the health unit is looking to increase this capacity.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said the "sheer volume" of doses required means the health unit is reaching out to primary care physicians, local hospitals, reassigning case and contact management teams, and even local dentists to get the job done.

As of Thursday morning, local appointments through the health unit's website were booked until at least Dec. 28.

Anyone looking to book their vaccine in Windsor-Essex can visit wevax.ca to schedule an appointment at the mass vaccination site. There are also vaccination opportunities at pop-up vaccination clinics, pharmacies and doctor's offices, and additional locations.

The province also announced Wednesday, they are shortening the interval required to wait before getting a booster from six months to three months after a second dose and is launching a holiday testing blitz with free rapid antigen tests available as of Wednesday at pop-up sites, including malls and libraries, as well as some LCBO stores.

But the closest location to Windsor-Essex for a free test is hours away.

"One thing to consider is we have excellent testing capacity at this time," Nesathurai said of the Windsor-Essex region.

"So long as we have testing capacity and professionally contained samples, I'd prefer people get those tests."

Also new from the province's announcement were tightened capacity limits to 50 per cent for indoor venues that would normally hold 1,000 people or more.

While Nesathurai was in favour of this "positive step" he said he'd like to see the Ontario government reduce social gathering limits similar to Windsor-Essex and other regions like Kingston amid outbreaks and cases of the Omicron variant.

"I think reducing capacity limits to retail would be helpful," he said.

"There are other ways to reduce human-to-human interaction, which reduces the chances of human-to-human transmission. This is particularly important as we have to pull back from case of contact management to support vaccination."

50,000 still unvaccinated amid push for third doses

While the province pushed forward on a plan to fast-track third doses, there still remains about 50,000 people who are unvaccinated in Windsor-Essex.

... People with Libertarian objections, suspend them at this point. Or at least do it for this year so we can get a better control of this," - Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health

"We do still see individuals coming out and it's slower, but we are still vaccinating people with their first and second dose," said WECHU CEO NicoleDupuis.

Local public health has performed surveys, planned targeted clinics, and has partnered with the province to personally call those that have not received a vaccine to try and find out why.

"I wish I knew exactly what we could do, we've been working at this for a long time," said Dupuis.

While Dupuis said there is a "variety of reasons" why some people are choosing not to be vaccinated, she said convenience is a factor for some. She stressed mobile outreach clinics — which have been and continue to happen in this region — are important for people who want a more "intimate" vaccination appointment.

"I think the people who are currently are unvaccinated — their spouses, or children know. I think the dialogue has to be at a family or personal level," said Nesathurai.

"And people with libertarian objections, suspend them at this point. Or at least do it for this year so we can get a better control of this."

Local outbreaks

There are 17 workplace and community outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Two long-term care homes, Country Village Health Care and Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens, are also under an outbreak.

Thirteen schools are currently under outbreak:

Stella Maris Catholic School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

Margaret D. Bennie Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School.

Hugh Beaton Public School.

Maranatha Christian Academy.

Centennial Central Public School

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.

Bellewood Public School.

John Campbell Public School.

East Mersea Public School - Grade 1.

According to WECHU, when a case is identified at a school or child-care centre, an investigation is launched to determine if others may have been impacted.

If there's evidence of the virus spreading, a dismissal of classes or cohorts will take place. This may also include bus cohorts or extracurricular program cohorts.

However, having a dismissal does not always mean there is an outbreak. More information can be found here.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton has 113 active cases and six outbreaks as of Thursday, according to Lambton Public Health.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase of 18 new cases Thursday and 143 active cases for the region. Seven people are in hospital with COVID-19.