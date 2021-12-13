263 COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over 3 days as third-dose eligibility expands

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 263 new COVID-19 cases in the southwestern Ontario region over the last three days.

The health unit said 264 cases were reported since Friday, though due to a data cleanup, a net increase of 263 cases was seen.

Of the new cases, 99 were reported Saturday, 98 on Sunday and 67 on Monday. There are 621 active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

No new deaths have been reported for the region, which has lost 479 lives linked to the virus due since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 34 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Adults 50-plus eligible for COVID-19 booster

Adults aged 50 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster in Windsor-Essex, starting today.

Eligible individuals can receive their shots at participating pharmacies, primary care offices or the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall by appointment.

Booster shots must be booked six months — or 168 days — after a second dose was administered.

To book an appointment or for more information, head to www.WEVax.ca.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are 16 workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex and another five community outbreaks. The 10 schools currently under outbreak are:

St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School.

Stella Maris Catholic School.

Frank W. Begley Public School.

Centennial Central Public School.

Dr. David Suzuki Public School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

Margaret D. Bennie Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School.

Hugh Beaton Public School.

According to WECHU, when a case is identified at a school or child-care centre, an investigation is launched to determine if others may have been impacted.

If there's evidence of the virus spreading, a dismissal of classes or cohorts will take place. This may also include bus cohorts or extracurricular program cohorts.

However, having a dismissal does not always mean there is an outbreak. More information can be found here.

Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and Country Village Health Care remain under outbreak.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia has 77 active cases and five outbreaks Monday, according to Lambton Public Health.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase of 61 new cases Monday and 152 active cases for the region. Eleven people are in hospital with COVID-19.