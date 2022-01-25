12 people have died due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since Monday, WECHU reports

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported another 12 people have died due to COVID-19 in region in southwestern Ontario.

While the health unit offers few details around individual cases to protect privacy, officials provided the following details about the dozen people who have died:

One man was in his 50s.

Three men and two women were in their 60s.

Two men and one woman were in their 70s.

One woman in her 70s was from a long-term care or retirement home.

One man and one woman were in their 80s.

The pandemic has now taken the lives of 538 people locally. The region hit a grim milestone of 500 deaths earlier this month on Jan. 7, meaning 38 people have died in the last 2½ weeks.

On Tuesday, 117 people, including 16 in intensive care, were reported hospitalized.

WECHU reported 164 high-risk COVID-19 cases Tuesday, meaning the cases are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario. The list of individuals who are eligible for that test is available online here.

There are 88 active outbreaks in the region, including at 29 long-term care or retirement homes, 11 hospital units, 33 community and 15 workplace settings.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported Tuesday another person in the region has died. Overall, 103 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Tuesday another three people have died. There have now been 44 deaths in the community.

As of Tuesday, 14 people were in hospital with COVID-19.