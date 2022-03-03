WECHU looks to 'catch up' on other vaccines for children as COVID-19 mass sites pivot or close
Devonshire Mall site to include other types of vaccinations under Immunization of School Pupils Act
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has begun closing some COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics, while the main Devonshire Mall location will now also "catch up" children on other missed vaccines.
Starting Tuesday, individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can still attend the site at the mall without an appointment. However, the site will also host a catch-up vaccine clinic for other types of vaccinations under the Immunization of School Pupils Act.
"[Tuesday] is the day we will start doing both — continuing to do COVID-19 vaccinations but also doing those catch up vaccines," said WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis, during a media briefing Thursday.
Overall, 78.9 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents are fully vaccinated, according to WECHU's latest data. However, around 50,000 individuals have yet to get their first dose.
"I think when you look at our numbers or statistics, you're not seeing large numbers of people coming in for a first dose," said Dupuis, explaining that there is still a slow trickle of individuals coming to mass sites for that first jab.
"For whatever reason, some individuals have waited a little longer but we're still hopeful that will continue but at a much slower pace."
Where to get vaccinated?
The mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall will be closed March 5, 6 and 7, and will reopen March 8 with new hours — Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Anyone looking for a first, second, or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can walk in to the clinic with no appointment necessary. Additionally, appointments can also be made at participating pharmacies and healthcare providers, and walk-ins are accepted at all pop-up vaccination clinics throughout Windsor and Essex County.
For students and their families seeking one of the nine vaccines under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, and appointment must b booked through WECHU's booking portal.
Under the act, students must keep an up to date vaccine record.
Two sites close
The mass vaccination clinic at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has been closed since February 24, and the site in Kingsville is also set to close.
The Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre mass vaccination site will have it's final day of operation on March 5.
Until then, walk-ins are accepted Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Clarifications
- A previous version of this story stated a mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall would reopen to the public Monday. In fact, the clinic will reopen Tuesday.Mar 03, 2022 11:14 AM ET
