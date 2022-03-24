COVID-19 indicators remain consistent, but health unit urges caution

COVID-19 indicators in Windsor-Essex appear to remain stable in the region, but the health unit warns there is still a "significant" burden of disease in the community.

Wastewater data and hospitalizations have remained relatively unchanged this past week, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's latest epidemiological summary report.

However, people are still dying due to the disease every week.

"It's important to note we're still having three to five deaths a week from COVID-19, and that's more deaths than we would expect in any given week to car crashes," said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health for the region.

"The burden of disease is still significant in the Windsor-Essex health district."

On Thursday, one more person was reported to have lost their life due to COVID-19, reported the health unit.

He was a man in his 80s who was not a resident of a long-term care or retirement home in the region.

There have now been 592 COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

Continued low vaccine uptake in 5-11

As a mass vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall gets set to close its doors, the health unit is reporting that the uptake for vaccinations among children aged five to 11 remains low in the region.

Nesathurai said that overall, about 56,000 people eligible for a vaccine in Windsor-Essex have not yet received one.

According to Nesathurai, about 432,000 people in the region have an "up to date" vaccine status, meaning they have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But another 191,000 individuals have not gotten their third dose, said Nesathurai, which can leave them not as protected to the disease.