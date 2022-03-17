WECHU has no plans to enforce COVID-19 mask wearing at schools

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is not planning on issuing an order of instructions to enforce mask-wearing at local schools, as the province lifts the restriction come Monday.

During a media briefing Thursday, health unit officials said that individuals and parents should choose what is right for them.

"At this point the public health service is not considering any mandate to schools related to wearing masks," said acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

The health unit regularly speaks with school boards and officials, and will continue to monitor the situation, said Nesathurai.

Last week, the Ontario government announced most mask mandates will end on March 21, just after March Break, and masks will no longer be required in schools, stores, and restaurants.

Some teachers' unions have expressed their concerns, saying it's too soon to lift the measure.

While directives to wear a mask are no longer mandated, Nesathurai said many people may still choose to do so and it will still help people protect themselves.

"The change in direction does not mean individuals cannot still participate and improve the health of the community by wearing a mask when it's appropriate," he said.

"From my perspective parents can guide their children based on what they believe is best for their children."

Masks needed on return to Canada

Windsor-Essex health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis said her team will be releasing some guidance over the weekend, for families and individuals returning home from March break vacations.

Travelers returning to Canada who are exempted from quarantine must wear a mask at all times when in public spaces, maintain a list of close contacts, and self-monitor for COVID-19 for 14 days after returning. That's according to Canada's current travel guidelines.

"There are still requirements for mask wearing up to 14 days, especially in public spaces," said Dupuis. "For those who travelled, masks are something they will still need to prepare for for the next two weeks."