Health unit encourages 'kindness' as more Ontario pandemic restrictions set to be lifted

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to be cautious and kind to others, as some pandemic restrictions are set to lift in Ontario this month.

Ontario announced Wednesday it will will scrap most mask mandates — including in schools, restaurants, gyms and stores — across the province on March 21, with remaining COVID-19 regulations also set to drop by the end of April.

"While these changes may be a welcome shift for many of our residents after two years of the pandemic, we want to acknowledge it may be a stressful transition for many others," said WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis during a media briefing Thursday.

"We have all lived through the same events over the last few years but will have very different experiences. Many people have suffered significant loses as a result of this pandemic ... we encourage everyone in our community to practice kindness overall, and understanding."

Many people in the community have been ill for long periods of time or were impacted by lockdowns, said Dupuis, adding that residents should be understanding to others' situations.

"The risk of COVID-19 is still present in our community and we will continue to be monitoring the situation," said Dupuis.

People should continue to wash their hands and follow public health guidelines, especially those who may be more vulnerable to the disease, said WECHU. Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and loved ones against COVID-19.

With March break approaching, WECHU said people should assess their risk levels as well as the level of risk in the location they are travelling to.

While COVID-19 indicators — like waste water data and hospitalizations — continue to show a slow of the disease in the community, the acting medical officer of health said he's "hopeful" the community will continue to follow public health guidelines.

"From my perspective, when one institutes policies as an organization or an employer, not only are they assisting in minimizing the burden of disease to their workforce or their patrons, they're also reducing th burden of illness to others in the community," said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

"That too is an important goal and I anticipate employers public and private ... will consider that as they formulate their policies for their respective organizations."

Later Thursday, the WECHU confirmed two more deaths associated with the virus in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit said the deceased are men; one was in his 50s, and one in his 90s.

There have been 585 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

The WECHU also reported 84 new high-risk cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of active, confirmed high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the area to 249.

Twenty-six people are in hospital, and six are in the ICU.

There are 10 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex as of Thursday, as well: five in long-term care facilities or retirement homes and five community outbreaks.