Windsor-Essex health unit reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 432 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

WECHU also announced five more deaths related to the virus had occurred over the weekend.

The health unit does not provide any other information — such as vaccination status or underlying health issues — around deaths due to COVID-19 to protect the privacy of individuals.

There have now been 548 COVID-19 deaths in the community.

In a media call on Monday, acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said the number of deaths in Windsor-Essex associated with the virus is growing on a monthly basis.

"In the month of January 2022, in Windsor-Essex there were 53 deaths related to COVID," he said. "In December, there were 24 deaths, and in November, there were seven deaths."

"So, the deaths in the month of January are approximately eight times greater than the deaths attributed to COVID in November."

WECHU is also reporting 96 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 people in intensive care.

There are a currently 1,268 active high-risk COVID-19 cases in the region in total, meaning the cases are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Nesathurai said it's important to remember that even though, currently, those who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for five days, they're still contagious after that.

"Our recommendation is that, during the period of time that you're infectious and can communicate COVID to other people, even though you're not in self-isolation, is to make sure you wear a mask, make sure that people remain physically distanced from each other, limit the number of contacts, and make good judgments about what activities you want to do in that period of time," he said. "I'm particularly concerned about people on day six, day seven, day eight, dining at a restaurant where a mask is not required while eating."

The list of individuals who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patients in emergency departments at the discretion of their doctor, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered, homeless individuals, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work, and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 77 active outbreaks in the region, including:

26 at long-term care facilities or retirement homes;

10 in hospital units;

26 community outbreaks;

and 15 workplace outbreaks.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are available across Windsor-Essex this week, and are available for walk-ins only for first and second doses and to eligible individuals for third doses. People do not need an appointment or a health card to attend these sites, operated by WECHU and its partners.

On Monday, pop-up vaccine clinics are operating at Ruthven Public Library for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School and F. J. Brennan Catholic High School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full list of pop-up sites this week, visit WECHU's website here.

The health unit says walks-ins are now permitted for first, third and second doses at its mass vaccination sites, though appointments are still recommended. There are three sites in operation: Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

There has been an increase in the supply of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the province, the health unit said, meaning that the product will be available to all eligible age groups. Previously — beginning last month — only those under 30 were guaranteed a Pfizer shot due to supply issues.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19-related death on Monday. Overall, 108 people have lost their lives to the disease in Sarnia-Lambton.

There are currently 306 confirmed, active cases of the virus in Sarnia-Lambton, and 13 active outbreaks.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Those include cases confirmed on the weekend; as of Monday.

Ten people are currently hospitalized, down from 12 on Friday; there are currently seven COVID-19 outbreaks in Chatham-Kent.

No new deaths were reported in Chatham-Kent on Monday. There have been 47 deaths in the community in total.

On Monday, Chatham-Kent Public Health also announced all Chatham-Kent residents aged 5 and up who are looking to receive their first or second booster dose are now eligible for walk-in appointments.

Chatham-Kent Public Health's Bradley Centre clinic, located at 565 Richmond Street in Chatham, will accept walk-ins up to a half-hour before the clinic closes.

Upcoming Bradley Centre clinics include:

Monday, Jan. 31, 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7, 1:30 p.m. to 7:30

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chatham-Kent Public Health said anyone looking for a specific time can call 519-351-1010, or book through www.GetYoutShotCK.ca.