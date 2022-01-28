Another person has died, 103 in hospital with COVID-19 Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting Friday another person in the region has died due to COVID-19, while the number of people hospitalized has remained stable.

WECHU said the latest victim in the region was a woman in her 70s who was not a resident of a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit does not provide any other information — such as vaccination status or underlying health issues — around deaths due to COVID-19 to protect the privacy of individuals.

There have now been 543 COVID-19 deaths in the community.

WECHU is also reporting 103 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 11 people in intensive care. The number of people in hospital has not changed since Thursday. On Friday, there are three fewer people in the ICU than the day before.

WECHU reported 221 new high-risk COVID-19 cases Friday, meaning the cases are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

The list of individuals who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patients in emergency departments at the discretion of their doctor, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered, homeless individuals, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work, and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 81 active outbreaks in the region, including at:

28 long-term care or retirement homes, an increase of one establishment from Thursday.

10 hospital units, down from 12 on Thursday.

29 community settings, no change.

14 workplace settings, down from 16 on Thursday.

The health unit says walks-ins are now permitted for first, third and second doses at its mass vaccination sites, though appointments are still recommended. There are three sites in operation: Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

There has been an increase in the supply of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the province, the health unit said, meaning that the product will be available to all eligible age groups. Previously — beginning last month — only those under 30 were guaranteed a Pfizer shot due to supply issues.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19-related death in the region on Friday. Overall, 107 people have lost their lives to to the disease in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new deaths Friday. There have been 47 deaths in the community.

As of Friday, 12 people were in hospital with COVID-19.