3 more deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations drop slightly in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three more people have died locally due to COVID-19.

They were all women in their 70s and were not residents of a long-term care or retirement home, according to the health unit.

The health unit does not provide any other information — like vaccination status or underlying health issues — around deaths due to COVID-19, to protect the privacy of individuals.

There have now been 542 COVID-19 deaths in the community.

As of Thursday, 103 people are in hospital with the disease including 14 people in intensive care. This is a slight drop in hospitalizations from the day before.

In a weekly epidemiological report, local data shows hospitalizations in the region have been on decline as of the week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.

Wastewater testing has also showed a decline of the virus in the region, however officials caution that with Ontario lifting some restrictions next week and with children being back to in-person learning, the next few weeks will be critical in showing the spread.

WECHU reported 269 new high-risk COVID-19 cases Thursday, meaning the cases are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

The list of individuals who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patients in emergency departments at the discretion of their doctor, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered, homeless individuals, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work, and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 84 active outbreaks in the region, including at:

27 long-term care or retirement homes. No change from Wednesday.

12 hospital units. An additional unit is under outbreak from Wednesday.

29 community settings, down from 31 Wednesday.

16 workplace settings, no change.

The health unit says walks-ins are now permitted for first, third and second doses at its mass vaccination sites, though appointments are still recommended. There are three sites in operation: Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

There has been an increase in the supply of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the province, the health unit said, meaning that the product will be available to all eligible age groups. Previously — beginning last month — only those under 30 were guaranteed a Pfizer shot due to supply issues.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in the region on Thursday. Overall, 106 people have lost their lives to to the disease in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Thursday another person has died. There have now been 47 deaths in the community.

As of Thursday, 14 people were in hospital with COVID-19.