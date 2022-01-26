1 more person has died due to COVID-19, 114 in hospital Wednesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting Wednesday another person has died due to COVID-19, and 114 people are in hospital locally with the disease.

A man in his 100s had died, according to WECHU. He was not a resident of long-term care or a retirement home.

The man is the 539th person in Windsor-Essex to die due to the disease.

The health unit is reporting 114 people are currently hospitalized with the disease locally, including 16 people in intensive care.

WECHU reported 202 new high-risk COVID-19 cases Wednesday, meaning the cases are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario. The list of individuals who are eligible for that test is available online here.

There are 85 active outbreaks in the region, including at:

27 long-term care or retirement homes, down from 30 on Tuesday.

11 hospital units, which remain under an outbreak.

31 community settings.

16 workplace settings.

As of Wednesday, 85.2 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents aged 5 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 80.5 per cent in this group are fully vaccinated.

Another 49.6 per cent of residents in the region aged 18 and older have received a booster shot.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported Wednesday another three people in the region have died due to COVID-19. Overall, 106 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Wednesday another two people have died. There have now been 46 deaths in the community.

As of Wednesday, 14 people were in hospital with COVID-19.