Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 126 in hospital

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit is reporting another person has died due to COVID-19 in the region, and while the number of patients in hospital with COVID has remained relatively unchanged in the past day, outbreaks continue to grow.

According to public health, a man in his 80s who was not a resident of a long-term care or retirement home is the latest person to die in the region due to COVID-19. No other details were provided.

There are 126 people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, including 15 people in intensive care. That's an increase of one patient since Thursday's numbers were released.

The health unit recorded 209 new cases for Windsor-Essex Friday, but due to the lack of available testing and provincial changes to case and contact management, this number continues to be lower than the actual number of people who contracted the virus.

Next week, the public can expect to see changes on the health unit's COVID-19 statistics page, as officials explore new ways to quantify how the virus is tracking in the region.

During a media briefing Thursday, WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said her team is looking at hospitalizations and wastewater testing as markers, though nothing had been officially decided upon.

Outbreaks spike in senior care facilities

There are now 28 long-term care and retirement homes under outbreak in the region, meaning two or more people tested positive at the facility within a reasonable amount of time to suspect transmission.

On Thursday, only 23 of these settings were under outbreak.

"I don't think it was unexpected, we are seeing significant [spread] with Omicron and we know additional vaccination is particularly important in that vulnerable population," Dupuis said during a media briefing Thursday.

Dupuis said WECHU's case and contact management priority is in these settings due to older people being more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Currently, the health unit is rolling out fourth booster vaccinations to residents in long-term care or retirement homes, while staff are prioritized and can receive their third booster simultaneously.

Officials say here have been 100 outbreaks locally since the beginning of 2022.

Windsor Regional Hospital remains under outbreak in several units. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Windsor Regional Hospital is under an outbreak in seven separate units of the hospital, prompting officials there to ask anyone who has been recently discharged to self-monitor for symptoms.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has outbreaks in four units, according to WECHU.

Another 18 workplaces and 34 community settings in the region are also under outbreak though few details are given that would identify these places.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported no new deaths in the region Friday. Overall, 101 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Friday that two more people in the region have died due to COVID-19. There have now been 40 deaths in the community.