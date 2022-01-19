2 more deaths in Windsor-Essex, 131 people hospitalized with COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two more people in the region in southwestern Ontario have died from COVID-19.

The two women — one in her 80s and one in her 90s — were not residents of long-term care or retirement homes, according to the health unit.

There are currently 131 people hospitalized locally with the disease including 15 people in intensive care, down slightly from 140 hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

Overall, 521 people in Windsor-Essex have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The health unit recorded 312 new cases for Windsor-Essex Wednesday, but due to the lack of available testing and provincial changes to case and contact management, this number continues to be lower than is accurate.

There are outbreaks at 12 workplaces and 35 community settings locally, but the health unit provides few details about these settings. An outbreak is defined as two or more staff members testing positive for COVID-19 within a reasonable amount of time to suspect transmission in the setting.

There are outbreaks at 26 long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

Hospital outbreak growing

It's been just over a week since an outbreak was declared in three separate units of Windsor Regional Hospital, with another two under suspicion.

Currently, eight units are under an outbreak, according the heath unit.

Due to the growing spread, Windsor Regional Hospital is asking anyone recently discharged from the facility to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is also under outbreak in two if its units.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported Wednesday another two people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 101 people in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Wednesday another two people have died, raising the total to 38.

Nineteen people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent as of Wednesday.