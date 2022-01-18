9 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, health unit reports Tuesday
140 people currently in hospital with the disease
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since Monday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported today.
The health unit has been reluctant to release many details about individuals who die in our region — like vaccination status or underlying health conditions — saying it's a privacy concern.
WECHU did release these details Tuesday of the nine people who died due to the disease:
- A man and a woman in their 60s from the community.
- Two men and a woman in their 70s from the community.
- Two men in their 80s from the community.
- One man and a woman in their 90s from the community.
The health unit qualifies people "from the community" as not being members of long-term care or retirement homes.
To date, 519 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.
There are also 140 people hospitalized with the disease locally, including 20 people in intensive care.
The health unit recorded 202 new cases of COVID-19 for Windsor-Essex Tuesday, but due to the lack of available testing and provincial changes to case and contact management, this number continues to be lower than is accurate.
WECHU is scaling back the frequency of its question-and-answer sessions with the media, that for the last few months, have occurred on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
As of this week, officials will only make themselves available on Thursdays.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent
Lambton Public Health reported Monday another three people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 99 people in Sarnia-Lambton.
Chatham-Kent Public Health Tuesday data was not available at the time of this publication.
