87 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, another person dies

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reports another person has died due to COVID-19 locally, and there are currently 87 people hospitalized with the disease — a jump of 18 new patients since Tuesday.

WECHU said a man in his 80s has died. He was a resident of a long-term care or retirement home in the community. As of Wednesday, 22 seniors homes were reported as being under an outbreak.

Only 69 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, marking a jump of 18 new patients today on an already strained local health-care system. Thirteen people are in intensive care locally.

Hospital capacity is operating at about 97 per cent locally, acting medical officer of health D. Shanker Nesathurai said, during a media briefing Wednesday.

The health unit reported another 439 new COVID-19 cases for the Windsor-Essex region, but due to a lack of available testing and changes to contact tracing, the daily reported cases continue to be lower than is accurate.

Nesathurai issued a letter of instruction for the region today, announcing a pause on the arrival of temporary foreign workers to the region. The doctor said there isn't enough space or resources for incoming workers to safely isolate and be monitored, amid growing outbreaks in the sector.

WECHU is reporting outbreaks in 26 community settings and six workplaces, though officials say that due to testing backlogs they estimate COVID may be in more settings which they are monitoring beyond the reported outbreaks.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported two more people have did in the region due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 91 people.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase of 71 new cases for the region, but as is with Windsor-Essex, these numbers are inaccurately low.

Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized in the region with COVID-19.