2 deaths, 123 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two more people have died locally due to COVID-19, while 123 are in hospital battling the disease.

The health unit said a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s were the latest casualties of the disease, which has taken the lives of 510 people in Windsor-Essex to date. Neither individuals were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Another 123 people in Windsor-Essex are currently in hospital with COVID-19 including 21 people in intensive care.

The health unit recorded 1,108 new cases of COVID-19 for Windsor-Essex since Friday, but due to the lack of available testing and provincial changes to case and contact management, this number continues to be lower than is accurate.

On Saturday, 515 cases were recorded, on Sunday there were 367, and another 226 reported Monday.

Dozens of outbreaks, including Windsor Regional Hospital

As of Sunday, Windsor Regional Hospital reported it had 106 COVID-19 inpatients, while the hospital deals with an outbreak affecting multiple units.

WECHU listed four units as being under an outbreak as of Monday. On Friday, the hospital said 27 patients had tested positive for COVID-19 due to the outbreaks.

The hospital is continuing to ask that any recently discharged patients monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days after leaving hospital.

Outbreaks at the hospital were first reported last week.

Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare is also under outbreak in two separate units.

WECHU is also reporting 35 outbreaks in "community and workplace settings" and there are 26 local long-term care and retirement homes currently in outbreak.

WECHU is scaling back the frequency of its question-and-answer sessions with the media, that for the last few months, have occurred on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

As of next week, officials will only make themselves available on Thursdays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported Monday another two people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 96 people in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported another person has died due to COVID-19 bringing th local death toll for that region to 35.

Twenty people there are currently hospitalized with the disease.