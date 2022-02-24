2 more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex, including man in his 20s

Two more people have died locally due to COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday.

One person was a man in his 20s and the other was a man in his 90s.

The health unit provides little detail around individuals' deaths — like vaccination status — to protect their privacy.

In total, 576 people have died locally due to COVID-19.

WECHU also reported 131 new high-risk cases Thursday.

There are 39 people hospitalized with the disease locally, including nine people in intensive care.

During a media briefing Thursday, the health unit reported COVID-19 indicators such as wastewater data, hospitalizations and deaths, are on the decline.

