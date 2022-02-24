2 more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex, including man in his 20s
A man in his 20s and a man in his 90s have both died due to COVID-19, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
A total of 576 have died locally due to the disease
Two more people have died locally due to COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday.
One person was a man in his 20s and the other was a man in his 90s.
The health unit provides little detail around individuals' deaths — like vaccination status — to protect their privacy.
In total, 576 people have died locally due to COVID-19.
WECHU also reported 131 new high-risk cases Thursday.
There are 39 people hospitalized with the disease locally, including nine people in intensive care.
During a media briefing Thursday, the health unit reported COVID-19 indicators such as wastewater data, hospitalizations and deaths, are on the decline.
