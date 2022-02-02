Another 3 people die due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 67 in hospital

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting Wednesday that three more people in the region have died due to COVID-19, while the number of people hospitalized continued to fall.

The health unit identified the people who died as a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s. None of these individuals were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

The health unit does not provide any other information — such as vaccination status or underlying health issues — around deaths due to COVID-19 to protect the privacy of individuals.

There have now been 554 COVID-19 deaths in the community.

WECHU is also reporting 67 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 12 people in intensive care. This is only a slight drop from the day before, by two patients.

There are 186 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, meaning the cases are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

The list of individuals who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patients in emergency departments at the discretion of their doctor, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered, homeless individuals, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work, and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 72 active outbreaks in the region, including:

25 at long-term care facilities or retirement homes, down by one from Tuesday.

10 in hospital units, no change.

23 community outbreaks, no change.

14 workplace outbreaks, down by one from Tuesday.

The health unit says walks-ins are now permitted for first, third and second doses at its mass vaccination sites, though appointments are still recommended.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are available across Windsor-Essex this week, and are available for walk-ins only for first and second doses and to eligible individuals for third doses. People do not need an appointment or a health card to attend these sites, operated by WECHU and its partners.

On Wednesday, pop-up clinics will be available at the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Windsor Bus Terminal Downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and St. Anne Catholic High School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Thursday, pop-up clinics are open at Forest Glade Arena from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday at the University of Windsor Education Building from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For a full list of pop-up sites this week, visit WECHU's website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported another person has died due to COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 109 people have lost their lives to the disease in Sarnia-Lambton.

There are currently 261 confirmed, active cases of the virus in Sarnia-Lambton, and seven active outbreaks. Like in Windsor-Essex, the active case counts in Sarnia-Lambton are among people eligible for a PCR test.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Wednesday another person has died in the region due to the disease. The region has lost 49 lives amid the pandemic.

Chatham-Kent reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Those include cases among people eligible for a PCR test.

Nine people are currently hospitalized, and there are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in Chatham-Kent.