3 more people die due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex as hospitalizations drop

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting three more people in the region have died due to COVID-19, while the number of people hospitalized has declined.

The health unit identified the individuals who died as a man in his 70s, a man in his 90s, and one woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit does not provide any other information — such as vaccination status or underlying health issues — around deaths due to COVID-19 to protect the privacy of individuals.

There have now been 551 COVID-19 deaths in the community since the onset of the pandemic.

WECHU is also reporting 69 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 people in intensive care. This is a significant drop in hospitalizations from Monday — down from 96.

There are 115 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, meaning the cases are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

The list of individuals who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patients in emergency departments at the discretion of their doctor, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered, homeless individuals, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work, and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 74 active outbreaks in the region, including:

26 at long-term care facilities or retirement homes, no change from Monday.

10 in hospital units, no change.

23 community outbreaks, down by three from Monday.

15 workplace outbreaks, no change.

A mass vaccination site located in Leamington is moving locations, WECHU said Tuesday.

On Feb. 5, the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington will close its doors, after opening as a mass vaccination site Jan. 5.

WECHU said about 5,000 doses were administered at the site.

As of Feb. 8, a new site will open at the Grovedale House Community Hall located at 103 Park Street in Kingsville. The site will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with pre-booked or walk-in appointments available.

In this file photo, people arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 80-plus seniors in Leamington on March 10, 2021. The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre will no longer be a mass vaccination clinic as of Feb. 5, with the location moving to the Grovedale House Community Hall located at 103 Park Street in Kingsville. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The health unit says walks-ins are now permitted for first, third and second doses at its mass vaccination sites, though appointments are still recommended.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are available across Windsor-Essex this week, and are available for walk-ins only for first and second doses and to eligible individuals for third doses. People do not need an appointment or a health card to attend these sites, operated by WECHU and its partners.

On Tuesday, a pop-up vaccine clinic is operating at the CMHA at 1400 Windsor Avenue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, pop-up clinics will be available at the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Windsor Bus Terminal Downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and St. Anne Catholic High School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full list of pop-up sites this week, visit WECHU's website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. Overall, 108 people have lost their lives to the disease in Sarnia-Lambton.

There are currently 269 confirmed, active cases of the virus in Sarnia-Lambton, and eight active outbreaks. Like in Windsor-Essex, the active case counts in Sarnia-Lambton are among people eligible for a PCR test.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Those include cases among people eligible for a PCR test.

Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent. The region has lost 48 lives amid the pandemic.

Nine people are currently hospitalized, down from 10 on Monday. There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in Chatham-Kent, down by one from Monday.

On Monday, Chatham-Kent Public Health also announced all Chatham-Kent residents aged 5 and up who are looking to receive their first or second booster dose are now eligible for walk-in appointments.

Chatham-Kent Public Health's Bradley Centre clinic, located at 565 Richmond Street in Chatham, will accept walk-ins up to a half-hour before the clinic closes. Anyone looking for a specific time can call 519-351-1010, or book through www.GetYoutShotCK.ca.