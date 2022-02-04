COVID-19 business blitz results in 4 tickets, 47 warnings

A COVID-19 enforcement blitz resulted in four tickets issued to local businesses found not in compliance last weekend, and dozens more warned.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO and chief nursing officer for the Windsor-Essex County health Unit (WECHU), said the health unit teamed up with provincial partners and the multi-ministry enforcement team.

"Across the businesses inspected, there were a number of similar concerns, concerns we've noted previously" Dupuis said during a media briefing Thursday.

Dupuis reminded businesses of three key guidelines that must be followed:

All workplaces are required to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place, visible to patrons and accessible by all staff.

Businesses accessed by the public are required to have displayed signage including: capacity limit for the setting, physical distance and mask-wearing guidelines, and not entering the business if you are ill or symptomatic.

All employees must do a symptom screening prior to their shift.

WECHU provides examples for businesses of the signs available for download and print on it's website.

Dupuis said some items, like a safety plan and screening, will have to be checked regularly to reflect any changes set by the Ontario government.

Of the 111 businesses inspected last week, 47 received warnings for not following guidelines.

Signage like this is available on the health unit's website for owners and operators of commercial establishments to use as they like. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

"Many of the warnings were related to the items I mentioned, around PPE use and the screening and safety plan," said Dupuis.

"I have heard over time ... they weren't aware of the rules."

With restaurants in particular, or settings where workers come into contact with someone who is unmasked, there is a requirement for employees to wear both eye protection and a face mask, said Dupuis.

"As a health unit I know we've talked about that and sent out memos to workplaces specifically so they're aware what applies to them," she said.

Loosened restrictions

WECHU's blitz happened just before more businesses in the region reopened, as the province loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

After being closed since Jan. 5 to curb the spread of Omicron, many places were allowed to reopen Jan. 31 at 50 per cent capacity. They include restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theatres, museums, casinos and galleries. Indoor gathering size limits are also increasing from five people to 10, while the cap on outdoor gatherings will go from 10 to 25.

Retail stores, including grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as shopping malls can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Acting medical officer of health for the region, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, said the next two weeks will be telling for how the Omicron variant will spread.

The first signals we will start seeing is sometime this weekend and going into next week," he said Thursday.

"I think it's important for us to monitor what the effects of these relaxations are."

