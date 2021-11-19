59 new COVID-19 cases reported for Windsor-Essex, WECHU
350 current active cases in the region
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an uptick of 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to the health unit, 350 cases of the virus are currently active in the region — 61 of which are variants of concern.
Twenty-one people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.
On Thursday, health officials cautioned against the rising case counts seen in the area.
People 19 and under make up about 21 per cent of the cases in the last two weeks, whereas throughout the pandemic people in that age group accounted for 15 per cent.
WECHU reported 66 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily uptick seen since early September.
Outbreaks in the community
As of Friday morning, there are 28 outbreaks going on within the community.
There are currently six schools in an outbreak — four elementary and two second schools:
- Essex Public School
- St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School
- Leamington District Secondary School
- Riverside Secondary School
- D.M. Eagle Public School
- St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
Six workplaces are also under an outbreak, and another 13 "community settings," according to the health unit, however specifics about these settings are not identified by the health unit.
A unit of Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus is in outbreak.
Three long-term care homes, Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville, The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, and Riverside Place also in Windsor are in outbreak.
