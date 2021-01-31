Windsor-Essex reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,099 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 316 deaths, according to WECHU.

Right now, there are 617 known active cases in the region.

Among today's cases, 14 are outbreak-related, 10 are close contacts of confirmed cases, four are community acquired and 31 are still being investigated.

There are 72 people in hospital in the region, with nine in the ICU.

There are 41 ongoing outbreaks.

Four outbreaks are active at Windsor Regional Hospital and two outbreaks are active at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Outbreaks are active at 18 workplaces:

Five in Leamington's agricultural sector.

Five in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

One in Leamington's food and beverage sector.

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Three in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

There are 17 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: