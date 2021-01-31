Windsor-Essex reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
There have been 12,099 COVID-19 cases recorded in the region since the start of pandemic
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,099 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 316 deaths, according to WECHU.
Right now, there are 617 known active cases in the region.
Among today's cases, 14 are outbreak-related, 10 are close contacts of confirmed cases, four are community acquired and 31 are still being investigated.
There are 72 people in hospital in the region, with nine in the ICU.
There are 41 ongoing outbreaks.
Four outbreaks are active at Windsor Regional Hospital and two outbreaks are active at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.
Outbreaks are active at 18 workplaces:
- Five in Leamington's agricultural sector.
- Five in Kingsville's agricultural sector.
- One in Leamington's food and beverage sector.
- Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.
- Three in Windsor's manufacturing sector.
There are 17 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:
- Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with nine resident cases and two staff cases.
- Heron Terrace in Windsor, with two resident cases and one staff case.
- Chartwell Leamington, with two resident cases and two staff cases.
- Regency Park in Windsor, with 18 resident cases and 11 staff cases.
- Chartwell Royal Marquis in Windsor, with three resident cases and one staff case.
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 42 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 64 resident and 18 staff cases.
- Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with 15 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 47 resident cases and 26 staff cases.
- Sun Parlor Home in Leamington, with two resident cases and 13 staff cases.
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor, with 115 resident cases and 65 staff cases.
- The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, with 30 resident cases and 16 staff cases.
- Extendicare Tecumseh, with 90 resident cases and 57 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 99 resident and 62 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 169 resident cases and 138 staff cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, with 65 resident cases and 33 staff cases.