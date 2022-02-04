3 more deaths, 70 hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting Friday another three people have died due to COVID-19 locally.

The health unit provides few details around an individual's death, such as vaccination status or underlying health conditions.

One man and one women, both in their 70s, have died. Both individuals were members of long-term care or retirement homes in the community.

One man in his 60s has also died.

On Friday, Ontario announced it's easing visitor restrictions at long-term care homes as the government says public health indicators are starting to improve and the rate of hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 continues on a downward trend.

Starting on Monday, the number of designated caregivers per resident will increase from two to four, though only two can visit at a time.

There have now been 562 deaths in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, acting medical officer of health for the region Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said unvaccinated people, and those who may be vaccinated but have health conditions, are the main groups of people dying in the region.

He urged cancer patients and anyone who has received an organ transplant to get a COVID-19 booster if they are eligible.

As of Friday, there are 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 11 people in intensive care.

There were 163 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, meaning they are among people eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Individuals who are eligible include:

Hospitalized patients.

Patients in emergency departments at the discretion of their doctor.

Patient-facing health-care workers.

Staff, residents, essential-care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings.

Outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered.

Homeless individuals.

People from First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work.

Elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 64 active outbreaks in the community, including at 21 long-term care or retirement homes, eight hospital units, 22 community outbreaks and at 13 workplace settings.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported another person has died due to COVID-19. Overall, 111 people have lost their lives due to the virus in Sarnia-Lambton.

There are currently 291 confirmed, active cases of the virus in Sarnia-Lambton and five active outbreaks. As in Windsor-Essex, people considered among active case counts in Sarnia-Lambton are among those eligible for a PCR test.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported Friday three people have died due to COVID-19. Overall, 52 people in the community lost their lives due to the disease.

Ten people are in hospital and there are five COVID-19 outbreaks in Chatham-Kent.