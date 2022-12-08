COVID-19 indicators remain somewhat stable in Windsor-Essex

COVID-19 indicators in Windsor-Essex show the virus has remained relatively stable in the community in recent weeks, according to the health unit's most recent data.

The number of people in critical care with COVID-19 — or suspected cases — dropped slightly at the beginning of December following a spike in suspected cases around Oct. 31, according to data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

Overall hospitalizations with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases also fell slightly in the first week of December compared to the month before.

To date, 710 people have died due to COVID-19 in the region.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Windsor Essex are shown in these graphs, up until Dec. 6. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Looking at local wastewater data, there appeared to be a spike of COVID-19 detected on Dec. 1, but overall the rates look relatively similar to November's data.

WECHU does say that environment factors can affect sampling resulting in short-term variations, which may explain that spike. Officials were not available Thursday to comment on the data.

This graph shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater. The health unit said environmental factors can sometimes skew the data for short-term variations. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Respiratory activity in Windsor-Essex is at an "elevated" level for all age groups as of Thursday, compared to last week, according to Ontario's Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance (ACES) database .

ACES data also shows that the seven-day average for respiratory health emergency department visits has fallen for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 compared to the week before, which appears to be at its peak for the region.

Respiratory activity in Windsor-Essex is at an "elevated" level for all age groups as of Thursday. (Ontario Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance)

Across all ages, the number of Ontarians going to emergency departments with respiratory complaints remains well above pre-pandemic seasonal averages, according to ACES database .

Meanwhile, vaccine rates locally have continued their plateau-trend since January 2022, with third and fourth doses especially seeing little upward movement

As of the most recent weekly update, 83 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents have at least one dose of a vaccine, 81 per cent have two doses, 47 per cent have three and 19 per cent have four doses.

This graph shows vaccination rates in Windsor-Essex. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Hospital capacity, RSV and flu

Local and provincial health officials warned the public that respiratory illness would be worse this season, and hospitals have been feeling the pinch.

CBC News reached out to Windsor Regional and Erie Shores hospitals on Monday for an update on current capacity concerns. A spokesperson for the hospital says that information will be provided during a board meeting on Thursday. Erie Shores HealthCare did not respond at the time this article was published.

WECHU does not track respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases — a common respiratory virus on the rise among Ontario children across the province. The region can expect an update on how that virus is tracking locally from the hospital's board meeting Thursday afternoon.

About a month ago, Windsor regional's pediatrics department was operating at 120 per cent capacity, seeing an influx of children with respiratory illnesses.