WECHU confirms 6th COVID-19 case, first in a hospitalized patient

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed on Thursday evening the region's sixth case of COVID-19.

According to WECHU, a woman in her 60s who recently travelled outside of Canada has been diagnosed.

She developed symptoms on March 18, went to Windsor Regional Hospital's assessment centre on March 23 and was admitted to Windsor Regional hospital on March 24.

WECHU said this sixth case marks the region's first confirmed case in a hospitalized patient.

The health unit is following up with the patient's close contacts.

"The necessary precautions were taken since the patient first came to hospital," said Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj, in a media release published on Thursday.

"The patient is being cared for by our amazing and capable team members and we are taking all the necessary steps to protect this patient, our staff and our other patients at Windsor Regional Hospital. Please stay safe."

The confirmation of Windsor-Essex region's sixth case came on the same day that WECHU medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed confirmed the region's fifth case.

Additionally, Windsor Regional Hospital spokesperson Steve Erwin said Thursday that there are "50 being treated as possible COVID-19 cases pending test results."

WECHU confirmed the region's first case of COVID-19 on Friday, March 20.

A man in his 20s, who is employed at a healthcare facility in Southeastern Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex County, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health unit said on Saturday.

The health unit confirmed the region's third case of COVID-19 on Monday, informing residents that a man in his late 40s who works in Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex had been diagnosed.

The fourth case is a man in his 60s who travelled in the U.S., returning to Canada on March 13. He was seen at the local assessment centre after developing coronavirus symptoms, and was tested on March 20. The health unit reached out to "all contacts" of the man and advised those people to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms.