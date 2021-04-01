Windsor-Essex health unit CEO announces retirement after 30 years
Theresa Marentette's last day with WECHU set for June 30
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Thursday night that CEO and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Theresa Marentette will retire on June 30, 2021.
Marentette joined WECHU in 1989 as a public health nurse. She became director of health protection and CNO in 2013, and was promoted to CEO in 2017. Prior to her career at the WECHU, she worked as a nurse with the Salvation Army Grace Hospital.
"The WECHU has been my home for a large part of my life. I feel privileged and honoured to have been able to do the work I love each day while serving my community," Marentette said in the release. "This past year has been one of the most challenging years of my career as a nurse and a leader. With the vaccine implementation well underway, and a strong leadership team in place, it feels like the right time to start a new chapter."
In her capacity as CNO and CEO, Marentette appeared with medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in the WECHU public health updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Ahmed said in the release that he will miss Marentette.
"Theresa has worked non-stop for our community. She has supported our staff, our management team and myself through its most difficult times. Theresa's focus and commitment has never wavered, her leadership in public health will be missed," he said.
The board of health will now begin the process of transitioning the health unit under new leadership.
