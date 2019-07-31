Swimming not recommended at 5 area beaches

Swimming is not recommended at five Windsor-Essex beaches after samples taken Monday showed high e. Coli levels.

Cedar Island, Colchester, Mettawas, Sandpoint and West Belle River Beaches will all have signs posted recommending people stay out of the water.

Cedar Beach, Seacliff Beach and Point Pelee's north west beach are safe for swimming.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit samples water quality at area beaches every Monday throughout the summer, but recommends beachgoers assess the water quality the day of their swimming activities.

Swimming is not recommended after heavy rainfall or if the water is cloudy.