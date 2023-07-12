Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms coming to Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A rainfall warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

According to the federal weather agency, residents of those areas can expect 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 100 millimetres.

The rain is set to start Wednesday evening and continue until Thursday morning.

"Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible," read the statement.

"At this point, there is uncertainty regarding which areas will get the heaviest rain. Rainfall warnings may be issued later today as necessary."

Environment Canada asks those looking for information concerning flooding to consult their local conservation authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office.