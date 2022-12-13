Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

80km/h winds expected in Southwestern Ontario Thursday

Environment Canada has issued an alert over winds for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia Lambton.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement

CBC News ·
A person in a black coat walks along Windsor's waterfront with detroit seen across the river. Three flags are blowing in the wind.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Thursday morning, due to high winds hitting most of southwestern Ontario. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia Lambton, starting Thursday morning. 

Wind gusts of up to 80km/h are expected from early morning until late afternoon. 

Environment Canada is asking residents to be aware that the high wind speeds may cause damage to loose objects, like tents and awnings, and cause objects to be "tossed by the wind," which could lead to injuries. 

The high winds might also cause power outages.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now