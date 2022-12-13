80km/h winds expected in Southwestern Ontario Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia Lambton, starting Thursday morning.

Wind gusts of up to 80km/h are expected from early morning until late afternoon.

Environment Canada is asking residents to be aware that the high wind speeds may cause damage to loose objects, like tents and awnings, and cause objects to be "tossed by the wind," which could lead to injuries.

The high winds might also cause power outages.

