Windsor

Weather conditions contributed to pedestrian being hit in Windsor, police say

A person was sent to hospital with what police are calling “minor injuries” after being hit by a car in Windsor Thursday night. Authorities say the collision “was conducive to the weather conditions at the time.”

Victim sent to hospital with minor injuries. Driver charged with license offence

This car collided with a pedestrian, according to Windsor police, and weather conditions played a factor. (Michael Evans/CBC)

A person was sent to hospital with what Windsor police are calling "minor injuries" after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Crawford Avenue, just south of Wyandotte Street.

According to a statement, authorities say the collision "was conducive to the weather conditions at the time."

Emergency response workers tend to a pedestrian after colliding with a car in Windsor. (Michael Evans/CBC)

The Windsor area was under thunderstorm advisories, with rain and windy conditions.

The driver of the vehicle has a G1 licence and wasn't with a fully qualified driver. He has been charged for that, police say.

