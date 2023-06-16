Weather conditions contributed to pedestrian being hit in Windsor, police say

A person was sent to hospital with what Windsor police are calling "minor injuries" after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Crawford Avenue, just south of Wyandotte Street.

According to a statement, authorities say the collision "was conducive to the weather conditions at the time."

Emergency response workers tend to a pedestrian after colliding with a car in Windsor. (Michael Evans/CBC)

The Windsor area was under thunderstorm advisories, with rain and windy conditions.

The driver of the vehicle has a G1 licence and wasn't with a fully qualified driver. He has been charged for that, police say.