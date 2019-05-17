Businesses in Windsor area suffer delays due to cold, wet spring

Seasonal businesses in the Windsor area that usually start getting busy this time of the year have seen slow sales due to the cold, wet spring weather that kicked off the month.

Tiffany Arnew, the manager of Bluewater Pools and Spas, said they normally would have installed or serviced 50 pools by now. But due to the heavy rains and cold temperatures, they are two weeks behind schedule.

"As far as installs, the water table being high it creates a lot of service issues with liners floating and we also can't dig. It's just too wet," said Arnew, explaining that any holes dug just fill with water.

She said customers who come in now to order a pool can still have it installed in June, as long as the rain holds off.

A large swim spa at Bluewater Pools and Spas. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Meanwhile, Chris Courey, the owner of Dan's Nautical Shop in Tecumseh, said business is off about 20 per cent because only about 20 to 30 per cent of the boats which are usually in the water at this time of year have launched.

"It's a seasonal business and it's Mother Nature so, at the end of the day, she's the boss," said Courey, whose shop specializes in boating accessories.

Courey said the high water levels at the marinas are keeping boaters from putting their boats in.

Over at Provincial Nursery and Garden Centre, things have been quiet up until this week.

"We haven't really had that much business because it's been raining. No one really wants to come out in the rain," said Micayla Friesacker, a worker at the nursery.

However, she expects this May long weekend to be hectic, as the gardeners who are anxious to get planting are expected to flock to the nursery.

All these businesses anticipate they will be able to weather the delays financially.

"We'll just have to work longer into the season," said Arnew.