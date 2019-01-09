W.E. Trans Support to open satellite office in Leamington

A new partnership between W.E. Trans Support and South Essex Community Council (SECC) will allow the Winsdor-based organization to have a satellite office in Leamington.

Executive director of W.E. Trans Support, Jayce Carver, said the organization is already travelling out to the county to meet with people.

"We know that transportation is an issue for trans-identified people who are living in rural areas, and access to our centre here in Windsor becomes a challenge," she said.

The office will be officially open on Feb. 5. Services will be available Tuesday each week to start, in order to gauge community need.

However, Carver emphasized people can continue to make calls to W.E. Trans to request service even before the office opens next month.

What started the partnership was a call from SECC, looking for training opportunities.

Now that an office will open in the community hub, Carver said staff at SECC will also benefit, as previously they may have had "questions around how to properly support a trans-identified individual."

Jayce Carver, left, and Jamie Defoe from W.E. Trans Support. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Services offered out of the satellite location include referrals to services, a family program and a peer support group that runs once a month.

Carver said there are a number of services offered through SECC, and for the satellite branch to be located there, it will mean clients can access more support in one place.

"I'm a firm belief in hub models and not working in silos, and really working together," she said.

"They have counselling services, they have employment supports, they have transportation supports, these are things our clients need."