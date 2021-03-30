Rebranded Windsor-Essex trans group poised to expand with more services, tighter security

A Windsor organization supporting the local transgender community has rebranded itself and expanded its office space in the hopes of reaching more people across the province.

On Wednesday, Trans Wellness Ontario — formerly known as W.E. Trans Support - Transgender and Allied Support — opened its doors to a renovated space.

The name change and renewed building, located at 1435 Tecumseh Rd. E., is a way for the organization to encourage more people outside of the region to access its services, according to its executive director Alexander Reid.

"With our trans support centre it did have Windsor-Essex in the title, we're looking to expand outside of Windsor-Essex. We know that we're supporting some folks outside of our Windsor-Essex community so we wanted to represent them as well. And the term wellness to me is really focusing on holistic wellness," Reid said, adding this includes harm reduction, mental, physical and spiritual health.

The renovations include more space, a 'living queer museum' on the walls, new artwork and enhanced security measures.

The expanded space allows the group to provide more services at once.

Surveillance cameras, donated by Security One, have been installed at the front and back doors following three acts of homophobic and racist vandalism within one week in February that Windsor police had said were being investigated as "hate crimes."

W.E. Trans Support - Transgender and Allied Support is now known as Trans Wellness Ontario. The group was working on a new name since November. (Talish Zafar/CBC)

One incident also resulted in property damage, with a window being smashed with a brake drum.

Based on these recent incidents, Reid said safety was a priority for the group when renovating the space.

"Despite the fact that it's been really difficult for us to recover from the fact that there are folks in Windsor who are still questioning our identities or who don't want us to be around, it's been really important for me to focus on the safety of my staff, my volunteers and our clients," Reid said.

One of the walls featuring the 'Living Queer Museum.' (Talish Zafar/CBC)

"We know there's hate out there and there's violence out there but that we're going to do our very best to protect our community.

New supports available

The space can also now accommodate six counselling sessions in separate offices, twice its previous capacity.

The organization has also hired on a parent peer mentor, which Reid said is someone who can support parents or guardians of queer and trans children who are in the middle of transitioning.

A housing support worker has also joined the team and will help those needing emergency shelter or finding a permanent home.

'How far we've come'

The new artwork and 'living queer museum' were important additions for Reid, who said they offer "a reflection on the past and present of queer history."

He said it shows queer representation in media, film, theatre and yet also shows the "queer history of hate and discrimination and looking toward the future of hope."

A look inside the group's new space, which features new artwork. (Talish Zafar/CBC)

"It's a really amazing educational opportunity for people to really go through and read the walls and learn so much about our history and learn so much about representation and diversity in our communities while also making our space look beautiful and reminding us how far we've come," Reid said.

At this time, Reid says he anticipates the organization will stay in this space for the next year or so before purchasing its own building.

In the next decade, Reid they look forward to expanding across Ontario, with hopes of launching Trans Wellness bureaus across Canada.