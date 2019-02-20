The W.E. Trans Support Centre was broken into and robbed Wednesday morning, Jayce Carver, the group's executive director confirms.

A safe was taken with $800 in cash donations and $1000 in store cards inside it, Carver explained.

She said she believes the incident was targeted following an announcement that the rainbow flag would be flown at every Greater Essex County School Board elementary school during pride month.

​"If this wasn't a targeted incident against W.E Trans Support, they could have gone to any other business that actually has merchandise and larger amounts of cash in order to rob them," she said.

"We feel like this was a targeted attack on our space."

Since the flag raising announcement, Carver said the centre has received numerous calls from community members who are opposed to the flag raising mandate.

Jayce Carver is the executive director for W.E. Trans Support (Mrinali Anchan/CBC )

Chad Craig, the treasurer and communications lead for the group, says the transgender community is feeling vulnerable after the incident.

"Hate crimes are hate crimes," he said.

"If you're a member of that community, you cannot help but feel targeted."

Craig went on to say that the incident was also an affront to the people and organizations who contributed to the creation of the community centre.

Chad Craig is the treasurer and communications lead for W.E. Trans Support (Mrinali Anchan / CBC )

The support group has asked for the public's help with repairs and having the safe replaced.

At this time, Windsor police say they are still in the initial stages of investigating a break-in and robbery.

The investigation is being handled by the property crimes unit.