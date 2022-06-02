Windsor voters in Ontario election briefly faced technical issues at polling station

Some voters at the polling station at Corpus Christi Church in Windsor reported having to return for a second time because of technical issues Thursday morning on Ontario election day.

"It wasn't a huge deal because we're nice and close to the polling station," said Caroline Nightingale, who said she and her husband were turned away from the station around 9 a.m.

Other voters expressed more frustration. Giuseppe Greco said he was unable to easily cast his ballot.

"This election year is very, very stupid ... Instead of here, I got to now go to Lady Mount Carmen because they don't have cards. That's stupid. And now they want me to vote for a politician but they don't know what they're doing."

The voting experience was a little easier for other voters, who said the process went smoothly for them.

"It was perfect. No problems. Everyone was well trained ... I always vote. No matter if it's civic, provincial, I always vote. It's a privilege," said Marilyn Dockeray who said her top concern is high gas prices and the pandemic.

"Everything was simple. It was just COVID, as usual," said Gary Hoffmann, who said he's more worried about accessible health care as he grows older.

"It's liberating. I'm excited to see changes coming to the community," said Terence Turner, who hopes the elected candidate will help build a new hospital in the city.

Polling stations will be open across the province until 9 p.m.

Voters must bring a form of official identification along with their registration cards or two pieces of ID to their assigned polling station.

At around 10 a.m., Elections Ontario said it had been made aware of technical issues at polling stations and is working to fix them, though did not indicate how many locations are affected.