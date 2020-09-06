Here are some of Windsor's most notable crime stats during the pandemic year

Windsor police have unveiled their crime statistics for 2020 — a year like no other for people in the city and around the world, defined by a global pandemic.

The Windsor Police Services Board will discuss the details of its annual report Thursday, outlining the number of criminal incidents that took place last year, comparing year-to-date numbers dating back to 2002.

Take a look at some of the statistics that increased or decreased by 20 per cent or more between 2019 and 2020.