Longtime hockey coach Wayne Maxner has passed away at age 80.

Two of his former teams, the Windsor Spitfires and the London Knights of the OHL, confirmed the news on Thursday.

"Very sad indeed," Steve Bell, a Spitfires radio personality, said in a social media post.

"He was a Windsor legend. RIP Max."

WATCH | Favourite Sons 2021 Remix with Wayne Maxner and Amanda Purdie

He coached the Spitfires on three separate occasions and served as the club's general manager.

"Our thoughts are with Wayne's family and friends, and all players he had a privilege coaching and mentoring,"a team statement said.

"Wayne was truly a legend."

Former Spitfires coach and general manager has died at the age of 80. (Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club)

Aside from stints behind the bench in Windsor, Detroit and other places, Maxner coached the NHL's Boston Bruins.

The Halifax native's playing career lasted from 1961-1973, while his coaching career spanned more than 20 years.