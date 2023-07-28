Content
Former 3-time Windsor Spitfires coach and bench boss of Red Wings has died

Longtime hockey coach Wayne Maxner, a Halifax native, has died. Two of his former southwestern Ontario teams, the Windsor Spitfires and the London Knights, confirmed the news on Thursday.

Wayne Maxner coached junior and professional hockey for more than 20 years

Screenshot taken from video on the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club's YouTube account.
Wayne Maxner led the Windsor Spitfires to the OHL finals in 1980. (Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club/YouTube)

Longtime hockey coach Wayne Maxner has passed away at age 80.

Two of his former teams, the Windsor Spitfires and the London Knights of the OHL, confirmed the news on Thursday.

"Very sad indeed," Steve Bell, a Spitfires radio personality, said in a social media post.

"He was a Windsor legend. RIP Max."

He coached the Spitfires on three separate occasions and served as the club's general manager.

"Our thoughts are with Wayne's family and friends, and all players he had a privilege coaching and mentoring,"a team statement said.

"Wayne was truly a legend."

Former Spitfires coach and general manager has died at the age of 80.
Former Spitfires coach and general manager has died at the age of 80. (Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club)

Aside from stints behind the bench in Windsor, Detroit and other places, Maxner coached the NHL's Boston Bruins.

The Halifax native's playing career lasted from 1961-1973, while his coaching career spanned more than 20 years.

