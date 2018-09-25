Drug use and arguments described by Pierre accused of girlfriend's homicide

John Wayne Pierre, who was charged with first-degree murder in a Windsor woman's homicide, began his defence Tuesday morning with descriptions of childhood abuse and drug use.

Pierre was arrested two years ago after Lesley Watterworth was found dead in a home on Curry Avenue.

"You've seen what the aftermath was through the photographs and the other exhibits. But you've heard little about what actually happened," said Pierre's defence lawyer Ken Marley.

"Those things that were affecting Mr. Pierre's state of mind."

Last week jury members were shown pieces of evidence from when Watterworth was found lying on the kitchen floor, including a suspected drug pipe and a blood-stained knife.

Photos from Watterworth's autopsy were also shown, including pictures of apparent cut marks on both her arms.

Pierre describes alleged assaults by the truancy officer, saying he was molested two, three times a month. <br><br>He went back to live with his mother, then once again was placed in a foster home. <br> <br>“The foster lady was very abusive. Verbally, horribly abusive,” he says. —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Alleged sexual assault and abuse

Pierre, one of two witnesses, described having no relationship with his father and said he had grown up poor with his mother who had several partners.

Pierre said he was eventually taken by Children's Aid Society. The truancy officer in charge of him opened up his home to him, but Pierre testified he sexually assaulted him and other children.

"He was interested in me," said Pierre. "He didn't have sex with me. He tried to."

Pierre described being taken away from his mother again in 7th grade. He let out a deep sigh as he described the second foster home.

"The foster lady was very abusive. Verbally, horribly abusive," said Pierre. When no one believed him, he said he recorded her screaming and threatening him for half an hour, then took the recording to Children's Aid Society.

He was allowed back home with his mother.

Lesley Watterworth was 42 when she was found dead in her Windsor home. (Submitted by the Watterworth family)

Drug use with Watterworth​

Pierre started smoking, using drugs and drinking at a young age, according to his recount of his adolescence. He describes himself as being addicted to cocaine.

When it comes to Watterworth, he said they started being "more than friends" years ago when he was 18 in Leamington.

Over the years, he said they would get drugs from the same person and eventually date and live together.

In his 20s he has a daughter, a good job and a girlfriend. <br><br>Pierre says drugs make him crash, he becomes a nomad moving around the country. <br><br>He moves back to Ontario for his dying mother in 2012. <br><br>He meets Watterworth in 2015 (they knew each other while young in Leamington.) —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Pierre said he was working odd jobs and was also on Ontario Works around 2015-16.

"That was party time. That's when we had a lot of extra money and that's when we would drink and smoke and do everything," he said.

He said they used crack and crystal meth on a regular basis.

This bloodstained knife was recovered from the Watterworth's home by police and presented as evidence during Pierre's trial. (Submitted by Windsor Police Service)

Frequent arguments

Before Watterworth's death, Pierre said there were several arguments in September between the pair.

One time police was called.

"She got rammed with the bike," said Pierre, saying he hit her once with the bike. "She said she had injuries. I didn't see no injuries." He added the fights usually ended with him leaving.

He said he did it to leave so he could get out of the argument.

Pierre described the fights as frequent as once a week, where he would leave to go sleep on a friend's couch, before going back to Watterworth.

Pierre said they lived together until Nov. 1, 2016.

Pierre drinks water. Clears his throat. <br><br>A crackly voice. <br><br>“I went in the kitchen and I was telling her she was sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.”<br><br>Family is silent. Watterworth’s mom leans in.<br><br>“She said it wouldn’t happen if I hadn’t went to Brentwood,”<br><br>“I exploded,” he said. —@ChrisEnsingCBC