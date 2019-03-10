Stay away from shoreline areas near Lake Erie and Pelee Island, warns ERCA

Winds may be strong enough Sunday afternoon for lake ice to be pushed onshore near the Lake Erie shoreline and Pelee Island, according to the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

An alert, issued just before 7 p.m. Saturday, warns that ice shoved onto the shoreline has potential to cause damage to structures such as breakwalls and docks.

ERCA adds people should take extra caution and avoid standing by water and shoreline areas.

This advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., Monday.

Environment Canada's alert remains in effect

A special weather statement from Environment Canada remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The weather authority warns southwest winds will develop Sunday afternoon, gusting up to 70 and 80 km/h.

Environment Canada said winds may be strong enough to damage trees and cause power outages.

Winds are expecting to diminish Sunday evening.