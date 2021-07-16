Neighbours of Windsor Water World welcome proposal to move homelessness hub

The Housing, Homelessness and Health Hub has been operating out of Windsor Water World since last spring — and since then, it has helped 1,128 people and found homes for 70 people.

But it has also caused problems, according to area residents like William Littlejohns who say things only got worse.

"There was a lot more violence. The theft that was going on there. More needles on the ground," said Littlejohns.

He's glad to hear the city may be going forward with a different location.

"I would like to see it moved, and it's a great thing so we don't have to see the actions that take place there, the drug usage, the prostitution," he said.

William Littlejohns and his three-year old son at Fred Thomas Park in front of Windsor Water World. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin represents the area. He agrees the so-called "H-4" needs a permanent home.

"I'm not against the H-four centre that's operating there, that's also filling a need in the community, unfortunately, its in the wrong location," he said. "We need to find a permanent home for that and it needs to make more sense "

A permanent location would provide beds for 60 people and offer help for such things as drug addiction, mental health care and income supports.

The cost is not known but the sooner the city can come up with a location and a plan that is shovel ready the quicker it can obtain federal and provincial funding.

"We also would be open to having an operator operate the site so we won't have the financial figures until all that's been determined," said Debbie Cercone, executive director of housing and children's services.

Cercone is bringing a report forward to council Monday on the plan for a permanent location.

She said staff at Windsor Water World have been keeping a closer eye at the site to try to ease the problems. If city council gives the go-ahead Monday, a permanent location for H-4 could be open in a year at the earliest.