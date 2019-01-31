Water main breaks snarl traffic but aren't connected to cold temps

Despite a couple water main breaks snarling the morning commute in Windsor, this year hasn't been as bad as last year when it comes to their repairs.

"It's normal to have water main breaks," said David Melnyk, director of operations for Enwin Utilities. "We have many each year."

There's been about 17 water main breaks this January, compared to 35 last January.

According to Melnyk, the infrastructure is below the frost level, so it's not being affected as much as you might think.

If the cold lasted longer, Melnyk said the frost would eventually reach further down, but it's not happening yet.

"What's impeding us is the temperature and wind chill to repair these breaks," said Melnyk, adding that working with water in freezing conditions is making things more difficult — plus it's hard for staff to be out in such cold conditions.

"If we saw a break today that was a small break, we'd salt it and then hope the weather is supposed to break and address it then," said Melnyk. "If we need to fix it now, we do it immediately."

Melnyk asked drivers to be patient with the staff out in the cold if they come across a repair happening on the road.

"We're just trying to get the water turned back on in these events," said Melnyk. "It's work as normal. We've had cold winters before."